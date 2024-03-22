No. 29 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 40 Georgia, 4-1

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 29 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-7, 1-6 SEC) fell to No. 40 Georgia (8-9, 2-4 SEC) by a score of 4-1 in Sunday’s match at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Tigers lost the doubles point to the Bulldogs. On the No. 2 court, George Stoupe and Welsh Hotard faced Ryan Colby and Thomas Paulsell and fell by a score of 6-2.

On the No. 1 court, No. 75-ranked duo Aleksi Lofman and Stefan Latinovic faced Freddy Blaydes and Niels Ratiu. Georgia clinched the win on the No. 1 court after defeating Lofman and Latinovic by a score of 6-4.

Singles

Julien Penzlin tied up the score for the Tigers at 1-1 on the No. 6 court. He defeated Filipe Costa in quick sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3. Penzlin is the current singles leader for LSU with a record of 11-3 on the dual season.

The Bulldogs took the lead after No. 58 Ryan Colby defeated George Stoupe on the No. 2 court in three sets. The first set went to Colby in a quick 6-0 win. Stoupe fought back in the second set, winning 6-3 and forcing a third set. The final set went to Colby with a 6-3 win, creating a one point lead for Georgia.

On the No. 3 court, Georgia took a 3-1 lead. No. 81 Miguel Perez Peña defeated Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-1 and held off Vasquez in a tiebreaker in the second set that saw him win by a score of 7-6(10-8).

The Bulldogs clinched the match on the No. 3 court after Niels Ratiu defeated Aleksi Lofman in three sets. Ratiu took the first set in a narrow 6-4 win. Lofman quickly won the second set by a score of 6-3 before falling in the third set by a score of 6-4.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Alabama Tennis Complex.

Results

#40 UGA 4, #29 LSU 1

Doubles

1. Blaydes/Ratiu (UGA) def #75 Lofman/Latinovic (LSU) 6-4

2. Colby/Paulsell (UGA) def. Stoupe/Hotard (LSU) 6-2

3. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) vs. Mahjoob/Peña (UGA) 3-4, 0-0, unfinished

Singles

1. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. #61 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) 7-6(8), 3-3, unfinished

2. #58 Ryan Colby (UGA) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

3. Niels Ratiu (UGA) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

4. #81 Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(10-8)

5. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Cyrus Mahjoob (UGA) 4-6, 6-0, 1-3, unfinished

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Filipe Costa (UGA) 6-3, 6-3

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1), Singles (6, 2, 4, 3)

Follow Us

