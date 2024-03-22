No. 2 LSU Drops 10-9 Decision to No. 15 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – In a back-and-forth affair that featured four lead changes and three ties, No. 2/3 LSU fell to No. 15/16 Missouri, 10-9 on Friday night at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

LSU is now 24-3 and 4-3 in the SEC, and Missouri is 24-6 and 3-4 in conference play.

Missouri pitcher Marissa McCann (3-1) is credited the win, allowing a hit with a strikeout thrown in 2.2 innings. Pitcher Taylor Pannell took over in the final inning and was awarded her fifth save, dealing a punch-out with no hits allowed.

Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (4-1) was charged with the loss, throwing three strikeouts while allowing five hits and three runs, with four batters walked, in 5.0 innings. Pitcher Sydney Berzon started the game, fanning three batters and allowing six hits and seven runs in 1.0 innings.

Infielder Raeleen Gutierrez paced the LSU offense with a 3-for-4 performance and matched a career-high four RBIs, highlighted by her fifth home run of the season and ninth of her career. Lynch and outfielder Ali Newland added to the Tiger offense, knocking two hits each. Lynch had two RBIs in the game, and Newland tacked on one RBI.

Consecutive singles for LSU set up Gutierrez’s two-RBI double, and Lynch added another run-scoring double in the top of the first inning. Missouri, however, scored seven unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead through two innings, led by outfielder Alex Honnold’s two doubles and four RBIs.

The Tigers put up three runs in the third inning, including a two-RBI single from catcher Maci Bergeron to pull within one run at 7-6, and another three-spot in the fourth inning, taking a 9-7 lead thanks to a full-count two-run blast by Gutierrez for her third extra-base hit of the game.

Missouri scored two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, led by catcher Julia Crenshaw’s home run, to take a 10-9 lead, the eventual final score.

Up Next

Game two of the series will begin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 23.

