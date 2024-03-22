LSU's Lindblad Posts 6-Under 66; Tigers In Fourth After Round 1

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad opened her two-time defense of the Clemson Invitational on a good note with a 6-under par 66 in the opening round Friday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Lindblad had seven birdies in the round, including a back-nine 31 on the par 72, 6,441-yard layout. That included birdies on the par 3 16th, the par 5 17th and the par 4 18th hole.

Lindblad is second in the field of 88, two shots behind Anna Morgan of Furman, who fired an 8-under par round of 64. Lindblad is two shots ahead of Tillie Claggett of Vanderbilt in third at 4-under par.

In all, a total of 19 golfers broke par on the opening day of the three-day event.

LSU finished the first day as a team at 1-under par 287, seven shots behind Vanderbilt who posted an 8-under round of 280 to take the early lead. Clemson and Texas A&M are tied for second in front of LSU at 3-under par 285. After LSU comes Ohio State at even par 288.

Sophomore Taylor Riley and senior Carla Tejedo had 1-over par 73s for the Tigers and graduate student Latanna Stone posted a 3 over 75 to complete LSU’s team scoring total on the day.

LSU had 60 pars, tied for third in the 16-team field and finished the opening round with 14 birdies. LSU played the par 5 holes in 4-under par.

Lindblad was -3 on the par 5s, -2 on par 4 holes and -1 on the par 3s.

The tournament will go back to schedule tee times for the second round with the top four teams going off in the final wave off hole No. 1 starting at 9 a.m. CT. Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat.com.

CLEMSON INVITATIONAL

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, Florida

First Round Team Results

1 Vanderbilt 280 -8

T2 Clemson 285 -3

T2 Texas A&M 285 -3

4 LSU 287 -1

5 Ohio State 288 E

6 Furman 289 +1

T7 Michigan State 290 +2

T7 Kentucky 290 +2

9 Miami 291 +3

T10 Ole Miss 292 +4

T10 Virginia Tech 292 +4

12 Augusta 293 +5

T13 Maryland 298 +10

T13 Louisville 298 +10

15 Tennessee 301 +10

16 UNCW 304 +16

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Anna Morgan, Furman – 64 – 8

2 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 66 -6

3 Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt – 68 -4

T4 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 69 -3

T4 Zoe Slaughter, Texas A&M – 69 -3

T4 Sara Byrne, Miami – 69 -3

T4 Jensen Castle, Kentucky – 69 -3

T4 Marissa Wenzler, Kentucky – 69 -3

LSU Scores

2 Ingrid Lindblad – 66 -6

T31 Carla Tejedo – 73 +1

T31 Taylor Riley – 73 +1

T50 Latanna Stone – 75 +3

T68 Aine Donegan – 77 +5