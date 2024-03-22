LSU Travels to Florida for the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament

Tallahassee, Fl. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team is in Florida this week to play in the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament at the FSU Beach Volleyball Courts, March 24–25.

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches over the course of two days before heading back to Louisiana. On Saturday, LSU will take on No. 18 GCU at 8:30 a.m. CT and Jacksonville at 12:15 p.m. CT. On Sunday, the Tigers will face South Carolina at 8 a.m. CT and No. 10 LMU at 11:45 a.m. CT before heading home.

LSU went 2-2 last weekend at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, defeating No. 6 California and No. 10 LMU.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X.