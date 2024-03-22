Glenn “Slats” Hardin Named to USTFCCCA Athlete Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association announced the 2024 induction class for the Collegiate Track & Field/Cross Country Athlete Hall of Fame on Friday, which includes Tiger alum Glenn ‘Slats’ Hardin. The class of 14 will be enshrined on Sunday, June 2, at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Ore.

This year’s class features some of the greatest names in collegiate track & field and cross-country history. With 67 national collegiate titles, 25 collegiate records, five Olympic/World Championships medals, and four world records while in college, these athletes have left an indelible mark on the sports.

“The USTFCCCA is proud to honor these exceptional athletes for their achievements and contributions to collegiate track & field and cross country,” said Sam Seemes, CEO of the USTFCCCA. “Their accomplishments have inspired countless athletes and fans, and their induction into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame serves as a testament to their enduring legacy.”

Hardin remains the most accomplished Olympian in the history of the famed LSU Track & Field program as a 1932 silver medalist and 1936 gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Derma, Miss., native is a true American track and field legend as he was the world’s premier 400 hurdler in the first half of the 20th century. He set the world record in the event three times during his career, with his best of 50.6 standing as the world record for 19 years from 1934-53.

After winning a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Calif., Hardin won the gold at the infamous 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany. He remains the only LSU Track & Field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

The LSU Track & Field program celebrates Hardin’s legacy each year with the presentation for the Glenn “Slats” Hardin Award named in honor of the greatest athlete to wear the purple and gold. It is presented to LSU’s Most Outstanding Male Performer of the Year as part of its team banquet each spring.

Hardin was a four-time NCAA champion and six-time All-American during his brilliant collegiate career at LSU from 1933-35. Hardin was a member of LSU’s first national championship team in 1933 where he captured individual NCAA titles in the 440-yard dash and 220-yard low hurdles.

The induction ceremony will be open to the public and will be held three days prior to the start of the 2024 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field.

The USTFCCCA Hall of Fame Class of 2024:

Rosalyn Bryant, Cal State LA/Chicago State

Regina Cavanaugh, Rice

Hollis Conway, Louisiana

Bill Dellinger, Oregon

Benita Fitzgerald, Tennessee

Glenn Hardin, LSU

Balasz Kiss, Southern California

Marty Liquori, Villanova

Larry Myricks, Mississippi College

Louise Ritter, Texas Woman’s University

Karl Salb, Kansas

Trecia-Kaye Smith, Pittsburgh

Angela Williams, Southern California

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.