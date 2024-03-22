Ballard Named to 2024 SEC Community Service Team

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Gymnastics senior Sierra Ballard was named to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team for the second year in a row, announced by the league on Friday morning.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. This award looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. Ballard is one of eight gymnasts recognized in this year’s team.

Giving back to her Baton Rouge community is something that is important to Ballard. This year, she has participated and led multiple events at LSU including Geaux Day, Wheel’s To Succeed, the Special Olympics bowling tournament, plus many visits to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The senior has partnered with the local boys and girls club to make cards for U.S. servicemen, raised money through Shake Shack for the miracle league of Baton Rouge and planned, and prepped and put on the “Boozar” event, which is a Halloween event on campus that allows student athletes to interact with kids in the community.

Ballard also recently participated in the MLK Day of Service, where she helped paint basketball courts for kids in the Baton Rouge community. She serves as the LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, where she leads and advises a council of student-athletes who put on a variety of events around campus.

A native of Mandeville, Louisiana, Ballard is now a two-time member of the SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team as well as a three-time member of the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll and an Academic All-American.

Stay up to date with Ballard and the Tigers by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.