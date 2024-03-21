No. 29 Men's Tennis Travels To Face No. 40 Georgia, No. 28 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 29 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-6, 1-5 SEC) will travel to face No. 40 Georgia (7-9, 1-4 SEC) in Athens at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. CST. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 28 Alabama (13-8, 2-3 SEC) on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. CST at the Alabama Tennis Complex.

#29 LSU vs. #40 Georgia (March 22)

SEC Network + | Live Video And Results

#29 LSU vs. #28 Alabama (March 24)

SEC Network + | Live Results | Live Video

Notes On Georgia

LSU and Georgia have a series record of 57-18 in favor of the Bulldogs. The teams last met in March of 2023 in Baton Rouge. LSU fell by a score of 5-2. The Tigers had singles wins from Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe.

The Bulldogs currently hold a record of 7-9 on the season and 1-4 in conference play. In the latest ITA rankings, Georgia is ranked No. 40 as a team.

In singles, the Bulldogs have three members of their team in the ITA rankings. Ryan Colby sits at No. 58 with a 7-6 dual record on the season. Thomas Paulnell follows closely behind Colby, ranked at No. 61. He holds a 16-8 record between courts one and two. Miguel Perez Peña sits at No. 81 in the singles rankings. He has bounced around courts one, two, three, and four forming a 6-7 record.

Notes On Alabama

In favor of LSU, the Tigers and Crimson Tide have a record of 45-29 in series history. The teams last met in March of 2023 in Baton Rouge. No. 51 LSU defeated No. 48 Alabama by a score of 4-3. In doubles, LSU took the point with wins from Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin. In singles, the Tigers had wins from Chen Dong, Welsh Hotard, and Julien Penzlin.

Alabama currently appears at No. 28 in the ITA rankings. The Crimson Tide have a 13-8 record on the season and a 2-3 record in SEC play.

In singles, two members of the team appear in the rankings. Filip Planinsek sits at the No. 42 ranking. He has appeared on the No. 1 court this season, forming a record of 8-8. Enzo Aguiard is the No. 84 singles ranking. He has bounced around courts one and two this season, building a 9-8 record.

In doubles, Filip Planinsek appears in the rankings again with his partner Andrii Zimnokh at the No. 69 spot. The duo currently leads Alabama in doubles with a record of 9-7.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers had two duos in the ITA doubles rankings this week. Aleksi Lofman and Stefan Latinovic currently sit at the No. 75 ranking. The duo has appeared on the No. 1 court, forming a 4-5 record. Following closely behind is Chen Dong and Latinovic, who checked in at No. 76 spot in the rankings. With four appearances, all on the No. 1 court, they have built a 3-1 record.

Julien Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles. He has seen success on courts four, five, and six. Penzlin holds a record of 10-3 on the dual season.

In doubles, Chen Dong leads the Tigers. He has shown strength on the doubles court, only dropping one match in the dual season. He has appeared on courts one and three, building a record of 12-1.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.