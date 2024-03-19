Softball Week 6 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains in the top five in the sixth week of the national rankings.

The Tigers remain at No. 2 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and Softball America Poll, move to No. 3 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and fall to No. 5 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU received six first-place votes in the NFCA Poll.

The Tigers began last week by knocking off the previous No. 1 team in the nation, Texas, 7-4, but dropped two of the following three games in the series against Ole Miss at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

LSU is now 24-2 on the season and 4-2 in SEC play and will face Missouri in a three-game series March 22-24 at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

