Gymnastics Week 11 Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics (12-3, 5-2 SEC) is the No. 3 team in the country ahead of the 2024 SEC Championships on Saturday, March 23. The Tigers have ranked in the top-five nationally for all 11 weeks of regular season competition.

The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 198.250-196.075 win over North Carolina last Friday night in the PMAC.

LSU’s victory on the night achieved an undefeated 6-0 home record on the year, marking the program’s first undefeated home season since 2018. The Tigers have achieved this record on five separate occasions in past seasons in 2018, 2017, 2014, 2010 and 1987.

Tiger Nation continued to show out in the PMAC for the final home meet of the year and senior night. The Tigers secured their third straight sell-out, the most in a single season, and welcomed their largest crowd this season and fourth largest in program history as 13,328 Tiger fans showed out to watch the squad take down the Tar Heels.

The Tigers enter the eleventh week of competition with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 198.125 and rank in the top-five on all four events for the fifth consecutive week. The squad’s five counting scores heading into the regular season finale this week are 198.425, 198.325, 198.300, 197.950 and 197.625.

LSU enters this week second on vault (49.490), third on bars (49.560), fourth on beam (49.505) and first on floor (49.695). The Tigers own the highest score on vault in the country this year and second high floor score.

This week’s floor ranking marks the Tigers fifth consecutive week at No. 1 as they own the highest NQS in school and NCAA history on the event.

Haleigh Bryant continues to lead the Tigers as she ranks the top gymnast in the country for the ninth consecutive week with her NQS of 39.800. The senior owns the highest all-around score in the country (39.925), which is a program record, the second best score in SEC history and ties for fourth-best in NCAA history.

Bryant owns an NQS of 9.900 or higher across the board and ranks individually on every event to mark her third straight week in the top-10 on every event and ninth week in the top-25. She currently ranks first on vault, fourth on bars, eighth on beam and fifth on floor.

Kiya Johnson placed amongst the top gymnasts in the country for the eighth consecutive week as she ranks No. 15 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.570. The fifth-year senior also improved to No. 7 in the floor rankings with her NQS of 9.960.

Aleah Finnegan and KJ Johnson remained in the top-20 in the floor rankings. Finnegan earned her fourth straight week in the event rankings as she is seventh in the country with her NQS of 9.960 while Johnson ranks at No. 20 on the event with her NQS of 9.940.

Freshman Konnor McClain improved her NQS to 9.960 on beam to place her at No. 5 on the event. The ranking marked her fourth straight week in the top-10 on the event.

View the full week 11 standings on Road To Nationals and stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.