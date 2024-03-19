Dallas Cowboys Coach Lunda Wells to Headline Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE – Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Lunda Wells will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2024 LSU Coaches Clinic, which takes place April 4-6 on campus.

Registration for the clinic is now open and coaches can register at the following link: https://lsusports.net/footballcamps/. Registration fee for the three-day clinic is $65 and includes meals.

Wells, a Baton Rouge native, currently serves as the tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Wells, a two-time first-team All-SWAC offensive lineman at Southern, got his start in coaching at Scotlandville High School in 2006.

From there, Wells moved to LSU where he served as an offensive line assistant for two years before working with special teams for two seasons. Wells transitioned to the NFL in 2012, working with the Giants for eight years. He joined the Cowboys as tight ends coach in 2020.

Wells will address the group at 12:15 on Friday followed by LSU head coach Brian Kelly at 2 p.m. Kelly will discuss the LSU’s mission to Graduate Champions along with “The Path” – which serves as the roadmap for LSU players to achieve success during their time with the program and how to carry that over to a successful career following graduation.

LSU’s offensive and defensive coaches will have discussions with clinic-goers on the run game at 10:45 a.m. on Friday followed by a pass game session at 3:45 p.m.

Also on Friday, Kelly will join former Tiger Ryan Clark on the PIVOT podcast, which will tape at 5 p.m. on the main stage in the indoor facility.

LSU staff members scheduled to address the group include: Nick Brossette (director of high school/alumni relations), JR Belton (director of recruiting), Dr. Matt Frakes (director of sports nutrition), Austin Thomas (Sr. Associate AD/Football Administration), Dr. Damon Arnold (Assistant AD for Player Development), Jake Flint (director of athletic development) and Owen Stanley (director of athletic training).

The clinic concludes following LSU football practice on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium.

For more information on the coaches clinic contact the LSU Football Office at 225.578.1151 or by email at geauxtigersfbcamps@gmail.com.