Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU stays at No. 8 after going 2-2 at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, defeating No. 6 California and No. 10 LMU.

The Sandy Tigs are in Tallahassee, Florida, March 24-25, for the CCSA Mid-Season tournament. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 18 GCU, South Carolina and Jacksonville.

March 19, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll