LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Beach Volleyball

Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

+0
Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU stays at No. 8 after going 2-2 at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, defeating No. 6 California and No. 10 LMU.

The Sandy Tigs are in Tallahassee, Florida, March 24-25, for the CCSA Mid-Season tournament. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 18 GCU, South Carolina and Jacksonville.

March 19, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week
1 USC (17) 471 16-2 1
2 UCLA (5) 458 15-4 2
3 Stanford (2) 439 12-2 3
4 TCU 378 14-2 5
5 Florida State 376 15-2 4
6 California 375 12-4 6
7 Long Beach State 350 14-2 7
8 LSU 292 10-3 8
9 Cal Poly 291 14-2 9
10 LMU 260 9-8 10
11 Arizona State 234 11-3 11
12 Hawai’i 232 8-7 13
13 FIU 206 14-3 12
14 Washington 159 5-7 14
15 Georgia State 151 9-8 15
16 FAU 121 10-7 16
17 Stetson 76 11-5 18
18 GCU 73 4-8 17
19 Arizona 62 10-3 19
20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 14 13-4 NR

Related Stories

Gallery: Beach Volleyball at East Meets West

Gallery: Beach Volleyball at East Meets West

Beach Goes 2-2 At The East Meets West Invitational

Beach Goes 2-2 At The East Meets West Invitational

LSU Goes 1-1 on Day One of the East Meets West Invitational, Defeating No. 6 California

LSU Goes 1-1 on Day One of the East Meets West Invitational, Defeating No. 6 California