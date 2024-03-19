Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU stays at No. 8 after going 2-2 at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, defeating No. 6 California and No. 10 LMU.
The Sandy Tigs are in Tallahassee, Florida, March 24-25, for the CCSA Mid-Season tournament. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 18 GCU, South Carolina and Jacksonville.
March 19, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|USC (17)
|471
|16-2
|1
|2
|UCLA (5)
|458
|15-4
|2
|3
|Stanford (2)
|439
|12-2
|3
|4
|TCU
|378
|14-2
|5
|5
|Florida State
|376
|15-2
|4
|6
|California
|375
|12-4
|6
|7
|Long Beach State
|350
|14-2
|7
|8
|LSU
|292
|10-3
|8
|9
|Cal Poly
|291
|14-2
|9
|10
|LMU
|260
|9-8
|10
|11
|Arizona State
|234
|11-3
|11
|12
|Hawai’i
|232
|8-7
|13
|13
|FIU
|206
|14-3
|12
|14
|Washington
|159
|5-7
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|151
|9-8
|15
|16
|FAU
|121
|10-7
|16
|17
|Stetson
|76
|11-5
|18
|18
|GCU
|73
|4-8
|17
|19
|Arizona
|62
|10-3
|19
|20
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|14
|13-4
|NR