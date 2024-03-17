LSU Falls at No. 10 Georgia, 4-0

Athens, Ga. – The LSU women’s tennis team (10-6, 2-4 SEC) fell on the road in Athens, Georgia to No. 10 Georgia (11-3, 6-0 SEC) by a score of 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Got to credit Georgia today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “Their fans brought a great atmosphere to play in and their team outplayed a bit in doubles and certainly in a few singles spots. I liked the group’s energy despite the loss, much more than our defeat at Tennessee.”

“We need to get back home, rest, and keep improving on the small things. We’re excited to spend the next few weeks at home and playing in front of our tremendous fans again.”

Doubles Results

The No. 8-ranked pair of Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova opened the doubles round with a 6-0 win over Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva at the No. 1 doubles court.

Georgia clinched the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead at the No. 3 court, where Mell Reasco and Alexandra Vecic defeated Gaby Rivera and Maya Tahan. The Bulldog duo took an early lead in the match and held off a comeback effort from the Tigers en route to a 6-3 win.

Singles Results

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead when No. 29 Vidmanova defeated Aran Teixidó Garcia at the top singles court. Vidmanova took the first set by a score of 6-1 and then only dropped two games in the second set in a 6-2 win.

No. 78 Mai Nirundorn stretched the lead to 3-0 as she defeated Erickson at the No. 6 spot. Nirundorn opened with a 6-1 win in the first set and repeated the scoreline in the second set to secure victory on her court.

Georgia clinched the 4-0 match win at the No. 2 court as No. 25 Alexandra Vecic defeated Florentine Dekkers. Vecic claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 and overcame a two-game deficit in the second set as she went on to win 6-3 and clinch the match for the home team.

Up Next

The Tigers will return to the LSU Tennis Complex for the first home weekend in two weeks when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 22.

LSU vs. Georgia

Mar 17, 2024

Dan Magill Tennis Complex



#10 Georgia 4, #41 LSU 0

Singles

#29 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-1, 6-2 #25 Alexandra Vecic (UGA) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-3, 6-3 #68 Mell Reasco (UGA) vs. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4, 4-3, unfinished #98 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) vs. Gaby Rivera (LSU) 7-5, 3-0, unfinished Guillermina Grant (UGA) vs. Maya Tahan (LSU) 7-6 (10-8), 1-0, unfinished #78 Mai Nirundorn (UGA) def. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

#8 Aysegul Mert/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) def. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-0 #34 Mai Nirundorn/Guillermina Grant (UGA) vs. Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 5-4, unfinished Mell Reasco/Alexandra Vecic (UGA) def. Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 10-6; National ranking #41

Georgia 11-3; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,6,2)