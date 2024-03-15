Women’s Tennis Falls at No. 22 Tennessee, 4-0

Knoxville, Tenn. – The LSU women’s tennis team (10-5, 2-3 SEC) was defeated by the No. 22 Tennessee Lady Vols (11-4, 3-2 SEC) by a score of 4-0 on Friday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to Tennessee and their coaches today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “They brought more energy in the doubles and opening part of singles than we did collectively. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we have to rebound and get ready for a very good and well coached Georgia team on Sunday.”

Doubles Results

The No. 57-ranked pair of Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase gave the hosts a strong start as they took down Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva by a score of 6-2 at the No. 1 doubles court.

The doubles point was clinched at the No. 3 spot, where Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia narrowly defeated Gaby Rivera and Maya Tahan. The two teams battled back and forth throughout the match, but the Tennessee duo picked up crucial points in the final stretch to grab a 6-4 win and the doubles point for their team.

Singles Results

Tennessee took a 2-0 lead on the day as Alana Wolfberg defeated Florentine Dekkers in straight sets at the No. 2 spot. Wolfberg blanked Dekkers in the first set, 6-0, and only dropped one game in the second as she won 6-1 to claim the first singles point of the match.

The lead was extended to 3-0 as No. 121-ranked Aulia took down doubles-foe Rivera at the No. 4 court. Aulia won the first set by a score of 6-2 and held off a charge from Rivera in the second set with a 6-3 win.

The Lady Vols clinched the match with a win at the No. 6 spot as Lauren Anzalotta defeated Kenna Erickson. Anzalotta took the first set, 6-1, and was able to earn a few deuce points in the second set to stay on top and win 6-3.

Up Next

The Tigers head to Athens, Georgia to take on the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs at noon CT on Sunday, March 17.

LSU vs. Tennessee

Mar 15, 2024

Barksdale Stadium



#22 Tennessee 4, #41 LSU 0

Singles

#27 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) vs. Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-4, 1-6, unfinished Alana Wolfberg (TENN) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-0, 6-1 Elza Tomase (TENN) vs. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4, 2-5, unfinished #121 Catherine Aulia (TENN) def. Gaby Rivera (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Esther Adeshina (TENN) vs. Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-0, 4-6, 0-1, unfinished Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

#57 Sofia Cabezas/Elza Tomase (TENN) def. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-2 #51 Esther Adeshina/Alana Wolfberg (TENN) vs. Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 5-4, unfinished Lauren Anzalotta/Catherine Aulia (TENN) def. Maya Tahan/Gaby Rivera (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

LSU 10-5 (2-3); National ranking #41

Tennessee 11-4 (3-2); National ranking #22

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,4,6)

A-174