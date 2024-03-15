Rangel-Batres Clocks LSU 3000-Meter Record on Day One of Hurricane Invitational

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU track and field opened up their outdoor season on Friday with day one of the Hurricane Invitational, hosted by the University of Miami at Cobb Stadium.

The biggest moment of the meet came in the women’s 3000 meter as Lorena Rangel-Batres ran her way to another LSU record. The senior clocked a time of 9:20.15 to replace the previous record of 9:22.04 set by Lisa Reed in 1987.

Not far behind Rangel-Batres were three more Tigers that recorded top-10 times in LSU performance list history. Callie Hardy ran the No. 5 time of 9:28.31 to finish third, Ella Chesnut ran the No. 7 time to finish fifth, and Montana Monk ran the No. 8 time to finish sixth.

In her Tiger debut Estel Valeanu made a splash in discus throw. The senior recorded a throw of 56.41 meters (185’ 1”), which puts her at No. 2 on the all-time LSU performance list and first in the nation. Her throw catapulted her to a first-place finish and puts her just behind LSU legend Danyel Mitchell’s record of 59.23 meters (194’ 4”).

In pole vault the duo of Johanna Duplantis and Aly Jo Warren matched the height of 3.80 meters (12’ 5.5”). Duplantis’s clearance was a new personal best and placed her ninth overall, while Warren’s clearance tied her personal best and earned her an 11th-place finish.

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 186’ 4” in hammer throw.

Luke Witte threw a PR of 198’ 11” in hammer throw.

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 114’ 11” in hammer throw.

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 177’ 0” in discus.

Kameron Aime jumped a PR of 16’ 8.75” in pole vault.

Praise Djoma jumped a PR of 19’ 7.5” in long jump.

Taylor Fingers jumped a PR of 19’ 7.5” in long jump.

Mats Swanson ran a PR of 33.60 in the 300m.

Sophie Martin ran a PR of 9:59.28 in the 3000m.

Hailey Day ran a PR of 10:19.42 in the 3000m.

Adele Broussard ran a PR of 10:30.00 in the 3000m.

Annie Fink ran a PR of 10:45.77 in the 3000m.

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 147’ 5” in discus.

Rhen Langley ran a PR of 8:23.30 in the 3000m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 8:29.75 in the 3000m.

Hugh Carlson ran a PR of 8:36.28 in the 3000m.

Rob Buisson ran a PR of 8:47.04 in the 3000m.

LSU will close out the weekend on Saturday with day two of the Hurricane Invitational hosted at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla.

