vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss swept Nicholls in a doubleheader Wednesday night in Thibodaux, La., to bump its winning streak to three games after avoiding a sweep against in-state rival Mississippi State to open its SEC schedule in Oxford. The Rebels have a .307 batting average on 203 hits and a 2.46 ERA with 152 strikeouts.

Ole Miss has six players with 20 or more hits, including outfielder Jalia Lassiter (.375) with a team-high 33 hits. Outfielder Jaden Pone leads the Rebels with a .403 batting average with 29 hits, and catcher Lexie Brady (.292) brings the power with a team-best 27 RBIs and nine home runs.

Pitcher Makenna Kliethermes leads the pitching staff with 60 strikeouts in 51.0 innings and is 8-2 in the circle with a 2.33 ERA. Pitcher Catelyn Riley (3-2) had a 2.95 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 40.1 innings and has one shutout and one save this season. 

LSU took the regular season series 2-1 at Ole Miss last season, but the Rebels eliminated the Tigers in the 2023 SEC Tournament with a 5-3 10-inning win in Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.