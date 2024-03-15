LSU Women's Golf Team Ranked No. 5 In WGCA Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – As the LSU women’s golf team returns to campus after spring break to prepare for its regular season finale, the latest Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I poll has moved the Tigers Friday up five spots to No. 5.
LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the top 12 in the March poll.
The ranking puts LSU at No. 5 in both of the major college golf polls as LSU was also No. 5 Wednesday in the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA national performance ranking service.
LSU has a win and a second place in its three spring tournaments and will conclude the regular season March 22-24 at Sunset, South Carolina for the Clemson Invitational.
Stanford is No. 1, receiving 15 of the 19 available first-place votes with Wake Forest (3) in second and UCLA (1) in third. South Carolina is fourth, followed by LSU in fifth.
The other SEC teams in the top 12 are Arkansas in sixth, Auburn 10th, Florida 11th and Ole Miss 12.
Also in the top 25, Texas A&M is 17th and Vanderbilt is No. 22.
After the Clemson event, the Tigers will join the other 13 teams in the league at the SEC Championships at a new location, Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, starting April 12.
The complete Mizuno WGCA Division I Coaches Poll:
Rank/School (First Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford (15)/471
2/Wake Forest (3)/445
3/UCLA (1)/437
4/South Carolina/416
5/LSU/407
6/Arkansas/372
7/Southern Cal/361
8/Texas/335
9/Northwestern/309
10/Auburn/297
11/Florida/249
12/Ole Miss/248
13/Oregon/243
14/Arizona/238
15/Arizona State/192
16/Pepperdine/187
17/Texas A&M/182
18/Clemson/168
19/Duke/137
20/Central Florida/104
21/Florida State/101
22/Vanderbilt/72
23/Virginia/71
24/SMU/59
25/San Jose State/22
Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina (13); Purdue (10); South Florida (10); Georgia (9); Washington (5); Houston (2); Michigan State (1); Mississippi State (1); California (1)