LSU Women's Golf Team Ranked No. 5 In WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – As the LSU women’s golf team returns to campus after spring break to prepare for its regular season finale, the latest Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I poll has moved the Tigers Friday up five spots to No. 5.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference teams in the top 12 in the March poll.

The ranking puts LSU at No. 5 in both of the major college golf polls as LSU was also No. 5 Wednesday in the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA national performance ranking service.

LSU has a win and a second place in its three spring tournaments and will conclude the regular season March 22-24 at Sunset, South Carolina for the Clemson Invitational.

Stanford is No. 1, receiving 15 of the 19 available first-place votes with Wake Forest (3) in second and UCLA (1) in third. South Carolina is fourth, followed by LSU in fifth.

The other SEC teams in the top 12 are Arkansas in sixth, Auburn 10th, Florida 11th and Ole Miss 12.

Also in the top 25, Texas A&M is 17th and Vanderbilt is No. 22.

After the Clemson event, the Tigers will join the other 13 teams in the league at the SEC Championships at a new location, Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, starting April 12.

The complete Mizuno WGCA Division I Coaches Poll:

Rank/School (First Place Votes)/Points

1/Stanford (15)/471

2/Wake Forest (3)/445

3/UCLA (1)/437

4/South Carolina/416

5/LSU/407

6/Arkansas/372

7/Southern Cal/361

8/Texas/335

9/Northwestern/309

10/Auburn/297

11/Florida/249

12/Ole Miss/248

13/Oregon/243

14/Arizona/238

15/Arizona State/192

16/Pepperdine/187

17/Texas A&M/182

18/Clemson/168

19/Duke/137

20/Central Florida/104

21/Florida State/101

22/Vanderbilt/72

23/Virginia/71

24/SMU/59

25/San Jose State/22

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina (13); Purdue (10); South Florida (10); Georgia (9); Washington (5); Houston (2); Michigan State (1); Mississippi State (1); California (1)