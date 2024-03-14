Women's Basketball National Championship License Plates Now Available

BATON ROUGE – Residents of Louisiana will now be able to commemorate LSU’s 2023 national title with the official release of the 2023 National Championship License Plate, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Thursday.

The newest specialty license plate will pay tribute to LSU’s first ever women’s basketball national championship. Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to its first national championship, becoming just the second coach to a lead a program to one in her second season with the program. She is also the only coach to lead multiple programs to national championships. The Tigers went 32-4 and set a NCAA Championship game record, scoring 102 points against Iowa.

Louisiana residents can purchase the LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship license plate two ways.

The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates on OMV’s website, www.expresslane.org. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing. Issuance of the LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship license plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices and some Public Tag Agent locations. When booking an appointment, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. A complete list of specialty plates offered is posted at www.expresslane.org.

Residents are encouraged to refer to OMV’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for updates and announcements regarding availability at additional field offices.