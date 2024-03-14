Track & Field Set to Open Outdoor Season in Miami at the Hurricane Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will be on the road for their first outdoor meet of the year, visiting Miami as they play host to the Hurricane Invitational at Cobb Stadium, March 15-16.

LSU will have 68 student-athletes (33 men, 35 women) competing this weekend at the Hurricane Invitational. The two-day meet on Friday will start at 10 a.m. CT with Luke Witte and Jevan Parara competing in the men’s weight throw. Day two of the meet will start at 10:00 a.m. with Alexis Guillory and Trinity Spooner making their collegiate debuts in the women’s javelin throw.

Alongside LSU and Miami (FL), teams competing at the Hurricane Invitational will be FIU, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Mississippi State.

A lot of Tiger debuts will be happening this weekend as the team head outdoors. Newcomers making their debuts this weekend will be Alexis Guillory, Will Lawrence, Trinity Spooner, and Estel Valeanu.

Two days after earning USTFCCCA Indoor Track Athlete of the Year for the South Central region, Brianna Lyston will be heading to the track to compete in the 200 meter along with potential appearances in the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay. The reigning National Champion across 60 meters holds an outdoor collegiate personal-best time of 23.05 seconds from an injury riddled 2023 season. Her all-time outdoor best comes in at 22.53 seconds (-2.2 m/s) from 2022.

The men’s 4×100 team will enter this season with a big task trying to follow up the collegiate-record setting squad from last year. The team returns two in junior Godson Oghenebrume and senior Da’Marcus Fleming. The newest members will be freshman Jaiden Reid and sophomore Myles Thomas, with a possible appearance of Shakeem McKay this weekend in the relay.

Three names to pay attention to as we go from indoors to outdoors this year are the three National Champions that specialize in outdoor-specific events.

Senior Sean Burrell will look to continue his dominance in the 400-meter hurdles and add a third NCAA-event title to his name this season. Burrell enters the season with a PR of 47.85 seconds, ranking him second in LSU performance-list history just behind his coach Bennie Brazell (47.67).

The Reigning javelin throw champion, Tzuriel Pedigo, is fresh off his second title after rewriting his LSU record at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2023. Pedigo’s new record comes in at 79.79 meters (261’ 9”), looking to earn his third NCAA title along with Burrell.

Claudio Romero enters his second season with the Tigers in 2024 after claiming the discus throw title with Virginia in 2022. Romero is fresh off of finishing fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2023, reaching a season-best distance of 62.67 meters (205’ 7”) that ranks him third on the all-time LSU performance list.

