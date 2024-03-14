No. 28 LSU Set To Face No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 28 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-4, 1-3 SEC) will take on No. 6 Kentucky (12-2, 3-0 SEC) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by No. 8 Tennessee (15-3, 4-0 SEC) on Sunday noon CST. Both matches will be held at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university. There will be free jambalaya on Friday and free crawfish on Sunday to those in attendance.

#28 LSU vs. #6 UK (March 15)

#28 LSU vs. #8 UT (March 17)

Notes On Kentucky

In series history, LSU and Kentucky have a record of 33-23, favoring LSU. The teams last met in March of 2023. The Tigers traveled to Lexington and fell by a score of 6-1. Welsh Hotard earned the singles win of the match against No. 102 Taha Baadi by a score of 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 1-0 (10-5).

The Wildcats are 12-2 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play. As of the latest ITA rankings, the team is ranked at No. 6.

Taha Baadi is currently at the No. 21 singles ranking by the ITA. Baadi has a record of 8-3 on the season bouncing around between courts one and two.

In doubles, JJ Mercer and Joshua Lapadat lead the Wildcats, posting a 6-3 record on the No. 1 doubles court. The pair currently sits at the No. 13 ranking.

Notes On Tennessee

In series history, LSU and Tennessee have a close record of 33-35, in favor of Tennessee. The Tigers traveled to Knxoville in their last meeting against the Volunteers in March of 2023. LSU fell to Tennessee by a score of 6-1, with Welsh Hotard securing the only singles win.

The Volunteers hold a season record of 15-3 and 4-0 in SEC play. The team holds a No. 8 ranking as of the latest ITA rankings.

Three members of the Tennessee team are ranked in singles by the ITA. Johannus Monday leads the volunteers with a 15-2 record between the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. Monday is ranked No. 5. Shunsuke Mitsui sits at the No. 23 singles ranking. He has a 13-2 record, making appearances on courts two and three. Filip Pieczonka makes the third appearance in the rankings for the Volunteers at the No. 94 spot. Pieczonka has a 9-3 record between courts three, four, and five.

In doubles, Johannus Monday and Angel Diaz appear at the No. 4 ranking. The duo has a record of 8-2 on the No. 1 court. Filip Pieczonka and Shunsuke Mitsui sit at the No. 2 doubles ranking. Only dropping one game, the duo holds a record of 12-1 between courts one and two.

Tiger Tidbits

Julien Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles this season. He holds a record of 18-6 and only dropping one dual match, with a record of 10-1. Penzlin bounces between courts five and six.

Penzlin has also seen success on the doubles court with his partner, Chen Dong. The Tiger duo has a record of 9-0, creating a win streak of nine.

Rudy Ceccon also has an impressive singles record in his freshman season. He holds a 8-3 record and a win streak of three. He has made appearances on courts two, three, four, and five.

