Jada Richard Named Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signee Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy was named the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year after leading the Knights to their fourth consecutive state title last week.

The 5-foot-7 guard led the Knights to a 32-2 record and the Select Division II state championship this past season, their fourth straight state title. Richard averaged 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals and scored 18 points in LCA’s 43-38 win over Madison Prep in the state final. The 2023 Class 4A Player of the Year and a two-time state championship game MVP. She concluded her prep basketball career with 2,896 points.

LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams, the SEC Freshman of the Year, had earned Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year both of the past two years before Richard claimed the title this year.