Brianna Lyston Named USTFCCCA South Central Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Brianna Lyston of the LSU women’s track and field program was recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association on Thursday, being named the South-Central Region Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Lyston’s new honor is the first women’s indoor regional nod for the Tigers since Tonea Marshall won in 2020. This is LSU’s sixth-regional indoor women’s track athlete of the year honor, tied for the most of any school in the region.

The sophomore is fresh off an astounding performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships a week ago. She took home gold in the women’s 60 meter with an LSU record time of 7.03 seconds, making her the first Tiger to win NCAA gold in the event since Aleia Hobbs in 2018. Her time also improves on her previous personal-best time of 7.07, which tied the previous LSU record set by Hobbs in 2018.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native now sits at No. 2 in collegiate history among 60-meter runners behind the 2023 Bowerman award winner, Julien Alfred.

At the SEC Indoor Championships Lyston was the first Tiger of the meet to earn an SEC title, claiming the women’s 60-meter final with a meet-record time of 7.08 seconds. The 60m title claimed marked the first of her young career after missing a good portion of the indoor and outdoor seasons last year.

Lyston is scheduled to make her outdoor debut tomorrow at the Hurricane Invitational, and is entered in the 100 meter, 4×100-meter relay, and the 4×400-meter relay.

