Beach Set To Play In East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California

Manhattan Beach, CA. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team is in California this week to play in the East Meets West Invitational at Manhattan Beach.

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches, all of which are ranked in the AVCA Top-20 rankings, before heading back to Louisiana. On Friday, LSU will take on No. 6 California at 11:30 AM CT and No. 2 UCLA at 3 PM CT. On Sunday, the Tigers will face No. 13 Hawaii at 11 AM CT and No. 10 LMU at 1:30 PM CT before heading home.

LSU is coming off a bye week, but went 5-0 the weekend before at the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Live stats will be provided this weekend on StatBroadcast. For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X.