LSU Beach Volleyball Adds Five During Signing Period

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head, Russell Brock, has announced the addition of five players to strengthen next year’s roster.

Camryn Chatellier, Victoria Henkel, Julia Sprecher, Zoë Taylor and Elle Evers will be joining a top-notch program that has gone to the NCAA Championships the past six years in a row. These five additions will allow the Tigers to continue to be one of the top programs in the country.

Chatellier is a two-time State Champion for St. Dominican High School. In her sophomore year, she was awarded 1st Team All-Districts, Max Preps Player of the Week and Top 150 in the 2024 class.

In Chatellier’s junior year campaign, she was awarded AVCA Phenom, Geaux Preps Player of the Week, Max Preps Player of the Week, Division One Outstanding Player of the Game, Clarion Herald Elite Team and MVP, Max Preps Underclassman All-American, Max Preps Louisiana Player of the Year, All District MVP, LVCA All-State Team and Player of the Year, Prep Volleyball High School All-American Honorable Mention, Prep Volleyball Fallstars Class of 2024, All Metro Team and MVP.

In her senior year, she earned a spot on the Prep Volleyball Class of 2024 High School Watchlist, Max Preps Preseason Best Player in Louisiana, Max Preps Pre-Season Second Team All-American, AVCA All-American Watchlist, Max Preps Player of the Week, Sports Illustrated Top 25 in Louisiana, Max Preps Player of the Week, AVCA High School First Team All-American and MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year 2023. To top off her high school career, Chatellier earned the honor of 2023-24 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

“Camryn is our next amazing Louisiana product,” said head coach Russell Brock. “She has been incredibly successful in the sand and on the court. Her leadership and passion for LSU are just as valuable as her ability to impact play with her significant skills. Her ball control and work ethic are both elite. Cam knows how to play the game at the highest level. She also comes from a coaching family and knows how to be a great teammate. I can’t wait to help her represent her state and this program with excellence! One word that I’d use to describe her is ‘Driven’.”

Henkel is a force on the sand and in the classroom. She earned her academic letter and honor roll while at Redondo Union High School. Henkel was also the first-team beach volleyball and state runner-up.

“Victoria is a wonderful addition to our class,” said Brock. “She has a magnetic personality and will bring enthusiasm and energy along with her ability to play at a really high level. She is a hard worker who has been working with some of the best coaches in the country, and is committed to her development. I couldn’t be more excited to have Vic here soon to continue her journey. One word that I’d use to describe her is ‘Magnetic’.”

Sprecher is a dual sport athlete in indoor volleyball and track and field. On the court in 2022, she was a state champion, and in 2023, she earned Offensive MVP and team captain. In track and field, Sprecher was Rookie of the Year in 2021 and a 2023 Track State Qualifier. Along with all of her athletic honors, she takes her talents to the classroom as well. Sprecher was involved in Key Club, Investing Club, Lukemia & Lymphoma Student Visionary, Scuba Diving Club Officer, Seeds of Service and earned Academic All-Ohio for track and field.

“Julia is an explosive athlete who plays with fierce passion and commitment,” said Brock. “Her ability to impact play at the net and in the backcourt is highly valued. We are excited to work with her in our system and know that she will continue to grow into a dynamic player. One word that I’d use to describe her is ‘Energy’.”

Taylor has earned honors both on the court and on the sand. She was an indoor volleyball district champion in 2020 and 2021. Taylor was a district and regional champion in beach volleyball from 2020 to 2022. In 2023, she was named the Miami Herald Beach Volleyball Player of the Year. Taylor also earned a BVNE Beach Volleyball Championship in her high school career.

Being an elite athlete runs in the Taylor family. Jason Taylor (dad) played for 15 seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and New York Jets. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro (2000, 2002, 2006), played in six Pro Bowls, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Jason carried his athleticism down to his kids, where his oldest son, Isaiah, plays football at Arizona and his second oldest, Mason, plays football at LSU.

“Zoë is a skilled and athletic player from a very talented family,” said Brock. “She has worked hard to establish herself as a threat at the net both offensively and defensively. Her understanding of how to play the sport is impressive. We know that her impressive development will continue as she joins our team. One word that I’d use to describe her is ‘Passion’.”

Evers is an All-Academic Honorable mention 2022-23 Region 6 Champions, 2023 State Finalist, 2021 First Team All-Region, 2022 First Team All-Region, 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 First Team All-Region, 2023 Region Player of the Year. To finish off her high school indoor volleyball career, Evers had an overall record of 67-14.

“Elle is a long skilled player who has spent significant time training with USA Beach developmental groups,” said Brock. “We are excited about her ability to play with skill and experience. We are looking forward to her contributing and continuing our history of great players from the state of Arizona. One word that I’d use to describe her is ‘Enthusiasm’.”