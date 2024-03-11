LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Championship vs South Carolina

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Championship vs South Carolina
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Angelica Velez, Amani Bartlett, Janae Kent | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

LSU Will Enter Selection Sunday As The No. 8 Team In The AP Poll

LSU Will Enter Selection Sunday As The No. 8 Team In The AP Poll

Reese A Semifinalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Reese A Semifinalist For Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

LSU Falls In SEC Championship vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 79-72

LSU Falls In SEC Championship vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 79-72