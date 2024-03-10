Women's Tennis Earns 4-0 Win at Mississippi State

Starkville, Miss. – The LSU women’s tennis team (10-4, 2-2 SEC) earned its 10th win of the dual season on Sunday as they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-6, 0-3 SEC) by a score of 4-0 at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Good win and response from the ladies today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “A win away in the SEC is always a good thing; a 4-0 win is something we’ll always take. Coach Chris (Hooshyar, Mississippi State head coach) is doing a great job starting to build back the Mississippi State program and I know that he’ll continue to do a great job over there.”

“It was a good bounce back win for us today. There are still a few things that we’re doing to put ourselves in precarious situations, but the overall resolve of the group is pretty high. I’m optimistic we’ll be able to correct some of those things as we get ready for another tough road weekend at Tennessee and Georgia next week.”

Doubles Results

Maya Tahan and Gaby Rivera opened doubles in fine form as they took down Maria Rizzolo and Alessia Tagliente by a score of 6-2 at the No. 3 doubles spot. The win is Tahan and Rivera’s third together as a doubles pair.

The Bulldogs tied up the doubles round as Chloe Cirotte and Jayna Clemens earned a 6-3 win over Florentine Dekkers and Aran Teixidó Garcia at the No. 2 court.

The Tigers took the doubles point with a win at the top doubles court as Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva took down Alexandra Mikhailuk and Athina Pitta in a tight 6-4 contest. The win by Erickson and Sahdiieva gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the match and it’s the third win for the pair together.

Singles Results

Teixidó Garcia bounced back from her doubles defeat with a straight set win over Rizzolo at the No. 2 court to give LSU a 2-0 lead in the match. Teixidó Garcia opened the first set on the attack, winning 6-2 before she repeated the scoreline in the second set to clinch the win. The win was her ninth of the dual season and improved her singles tally to a team-high 9-1 in the spring.

The lead stretched to 3-0 on the day as Tahan earned her second singles win of the weekend with a straight set win over doubles-foe Tagliente at the No. 5 spot. Tahan took the early lead in set one and worked her way to a 6-3 win. The second set saw the Israel native repeat the scoreline to earn a straight set win and secure her court. With the win, Tahan improves to 8-2 in the dual season at the No. 5 spot.

The Tigers clinched the road win as Rivera defeated Pitta at the No. 4 court. Rivera only dropped two games in the first set as she won 6-2 to take the lead in the match. The second set saw the LSU Tiger take the early lead and hold off a charge from Pitta to claim the second set, 6-4, and clinch LSU’s 10th team win of the season. Individually, the win was Rivera’s second in SEC play this season.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Tennessee Lady Vols at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 15.

LSU vs. Mississippi State

Mar 10, 2024

A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre

#34 LSU 4, Mississippi State 0

Singles

Alexandra Mikhailuk (MS) vs. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 4-6, 3-2, unfinished Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Maria Rizzolo (MS) 6-2, 6-2 Chloe Cirotte (MS) vs. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4, 2-1, unfinished Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Athina Pitta (MS) 6-2, 6-4 Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Alessia Tagliente (MS) 6-3, 6-3 Jayna Clemens (MS) vs. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-4, 4-2, unfinished

Doubles

Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Alexandra Mikhailuk/Athina Pitta (MS) 6-4 Chloe Cirotte/Jayna Clemens (MS) def. Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-3 Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Maria Rizzolo/Alessia Tagliente (MS) 6-2

Match Notes:

LSU 10-4, 2-2 SEC; National ranking #34

Mississippi State 9-6, 0-3 SEC

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,5,4)

– LSU wins fourth straight vs. MSU

Official: Wes Mayfield T-2:08 A-91