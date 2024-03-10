LSU Prepared For NCAA Zone D Diving Regional In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – LSU is set to compete in the 2024 NCAA Zone D Diving Championships this weekend at the University of Houston’s CRWC Natatorium, where six Tiger divers will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The zone championships will begin Monday, March 11, and conclude Wednesday, March 13. The meet will be streamed online at UHCougars.com, while live results of each event can be found on DiveMeets.com.

Every single participating Tiger will compete in at least two events during their time in Houston, while four will take on all three disciplines. On the men’s side, Carson Paul will dive in all three events, with Zayne Danielewicz competing on the springboard events and Thomas Dowling participating on three-meter and platform. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant – 2024 SEC Three-Meter Champion – Maggie Buckley, and Helle Tuxen are all competing in each event.

Throughout the week, more than 90 divers will participate in the zone championships. The top 11 women on one-meter will punch their ticket to NCAAs, while nine spots are up for grabs for the three-meter and nine for platform. The men have 10 open slots for NCAAs on one-meter, nine on three-meter, and seven available for platform. However, if an individual qualifies for one event, they just have to earn a top-12 placement in another event to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The number of open positions for each zone is dependent on how well divers from a particular zone perform at NCAAs the season prior, so results from the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were used to determine the number of positions open for Zone D on each board this season. Last year, Lavenant, Tuxen, Buckley, and Paul qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships.

QUALIFYING SPOTS

Men 1-Meter: 10 spots

3-Meter: 9 spots

Platform: 7 spots



Women 1-Meter: 11 spots

3-Meter: 9 spots

Platform: 9 spots

SCHEDULE

Monday, March 11

11:45 a.m. CT – Men’s 3M Prelims

11:45 a.m. CT – Women’s 1M Prelims

1:45 p.m. CT – Men’s 3M Finals

2:45 p.m. – Women’s 1M Finals

Tuesday, March 12

11:45 a.m. CT – Men’s 1M Prelims

11:45 a.m. CT – Women’s 3M Prelims

1:45 p.m. CT – Men’s 1M Finals

2:45 p.m. CT – Women’s 3-Meter Finals

Wednesday, March 13

11:45 a.m. CT – Women’s Platform Prelims

1:45 p.m. CT – Women’s Platform Finals

4 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Prelims

5:30 p.m. CT – Men’s Platform Finals

LIVESTREAM THE ACTION

Day 1: lsul.su/48QhoOf

Day 2: lsul.su/43aGaqY

Day 3: lsul.su/3V9pQ7W