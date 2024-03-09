No. 19 LSU Set To Face No. 22 Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 19 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-3, 1-2 SEC) will face No. 22 Mississippi State (9-4, 1-1 SEC) Sunday March 10 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The match will begin at noon CST.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. MSU (March 10)

Live Video | Live Stats | SEC Network +

Notes On The Opponent

Mississippi State has a record of 9-4 and is currently the No. 22-ranked team by the ITA. The Bulldogs earned a Top 20 win against No. 20 Florida State by a score of 6-1 in January. Mississippi State was the No. 17-ranked team at the time. The Bulldogs only dropped one singles match when No. 13 Petar Jovanovic fell 6-4, 7-5 to Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc.

Two of the team members are currently ranked in singles. Petar Jovanovic is No. 27 and Carles Hernandez is No. 121. Jovanovic is also ranked in doubles with his partner, Benitio Sanchez Martinez. The State duo currently sits at No. 35.

Series History

The Tigers last met with the Bulldogs in April of 2023 in Starkville. No. 45 LSU fell to No. 14 Mississippi State by a score of 6-1.

In series history, the Tigers and the Bulldogs have an overall record of 48-28, favoring LSU.

Tiger Tidbits

Freshman Rudy Ceccon has had an impressive 2024 season so far. He has an overall singles record of 17-8 and a dual record of 7-3. He has moved around between courts two, three, four, and five during the dual season.

Fifth-year-senior, George Stoupe, also holds a 7-3 record in singles. He has bounced around courts two, three, and four.

Julien Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles, with a record of 10-0 between the No. 5 and No. 6 courts.

LSU has shown strength in doubles this season with a dual team record of 23-8. Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin currently lead the Tigers with a record of 6-0. All six wins have been earned on the No. 3 doubles court.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.