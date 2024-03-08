No. 19 LSU Falls To Ole Miss, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 19 LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-3, 1-2 SEC) fell to Ole Miss (8-5, 1-1 SEC) by a score of 4-2 in Friday’s match at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

LSU battled in doubles but Ole Miss took the double’s point in today’s match. On the No. 2 court, the No. 73-ranked duo, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe, fell to Carson Baker and John Hallquist Lithen by a narrow score of 6-4.

On the No. 1 court, the Rebels clinched the doubles point in a seven match set. No. 54-ranked Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt defeated No. 51-ranked Stefan Latinoivc and Aleksi Lofman by a score of 7-5.

The defeat in doubles marked only the second time this season that LSU failed to win the doubles point.

Singles

The Tigers fought for a comeback in singles but fell to the Rebels. On the No. 1 court, Stefan Latinovic faced Nikola Slavic, with Latinovic falling to Slavic by a score of 6-3, 6-0.

On the No. 4 court, Alessio Vasquez fell to Lukas Engelhardt by a score of 6-2, 6-3. Ole Miss extended their lead to 3-0.

George Stoupe put the Tigers on the board by securing a win on the No. 3 court. He defeated Stromberg in the first set by a score of 6-3 and narrowly claimed the second set by a score of 6-4. With the win, Stoupe improved his overall singles record to 13-6 and a solid 7-3 in dual matches.

On the No. 5 court, Rudy Ceccon closed the gap to 3-2 after defeating Noah Schlagenhauf. Ceccon won the first set, 6-3,and repeated the 6-3 scoreline to secure the straight set win. He now has an impressive overall singles record of 14-5.

On the No. 2 court, Ole Miss clinched the win in a match between Aleksi Lofman and John Hallquist Lithen. Lofman fought in the first set but fell 7-5. Dropping four games in the second set, Lithen won by a score of 6-4, securing the match for the Rebels.

Up Next

The Tigers will be facing Mississippi State at the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday. The match will begin at noon.

Results

Ole Miss 4, #19 LSU 2

Doubles

1. Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) vs. Slavic/Engelhardt (OM), 7-5

2. Lithen/Baker (OM) def. Stoupe/Hotard (LSU) 6-4

3. Stomberg/Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) 7-6(5-5), unfinished

Singles

1. Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-3, 6-0

2. J. Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 7-5, 6-4

3. George Stoupe (LSU) def. Isac Stromberg (OM) 6-3, 6-4

4. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) def. Alessio Vasques (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 6-3, 6-3

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Carson Baker (OM) 3-6, 6-2, unfinished

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1), Singles (1, 4, 3, 5, 2)

