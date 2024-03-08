BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of Game 1 of the LSU-Xavier baseball series Friday night has been moved to 8 p.m. CT.

The start time was moved 90 minutes from the original first pitch time of 6:30 p.m. CT due to storms in the Baton Rouge area.

Game 2 of the series will start at 5 p.m. CT Saturday, and Game 3 of the series will start at 12 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

All three games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.