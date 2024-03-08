LSU To Face Ole Miss In SEC Tournament Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 2 seed LSU, who beat Auburn by 30 on Friday night, will square off against No. 3 seed Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT as the Tigers are looking to reach their first SEC Championship since 2008.

Ole Miss, like LSU, earned a double bye in the SEC Tournament and defeated No. 11 seed Florida to advance to the semifinals. When the Tigers and Rebels met in Oxford on January 11, LSU won by 11 points, using a 17-11 fourth quarter to secure the win.

No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 5 seed Tennessee will meet in the other semifinal game on Saturday. They will play at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU and the LSU game will follow 25 minutes after the conclusion of that game.