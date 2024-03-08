LSU Falls at Ole Miss, 4-2

Oxford, Miss. – The visiting LSU women’s tennis team (9-4, 1-2 SEC) was defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 2-0 SEC) by a score of 4-2 on Friday evening inside the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to Ole Miss for their win tonight,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “They came out ready to play and grabbed two quick points. In a conference like the SEC, it’s anybody’s game at that point. Our ladies fought their tails off after that, but very thin margins and Ole Miss being a little bit tougher down the stretch saw them get a deserved win today.”

“I’m always confident when our ladies hit the courts and they’ve shown this season that when they hit a setback, they respond incredibly well. I know they have a sour taste after losing tonight, so we’ll drive to Starkville tomorrow and have a good practice ahead of a battle against Mississippi State on Sunday.”

Doubles Results

Ludmilla Kareisova and Anaelle Leclerq struck first in doubles as they took down Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers by a score of 6-1 at the No. 2 court.

The doubles point was clinched by the Rebels as No. 79-ranked Ava Hrastar and Briana Crowley defeated Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva by a score of 6-3 at the top doubles court.

Singles Results

The Rebels took a 2-0 lead thanks to Emma Kette defeating Erickson in straight sets at the No. 6 court. Kette took the first set by a score of 6-2 before only dropping one game in the second for a 6-1 win.

LSU pulled one back at the No. 5 spot, where Maya Tahan came from behind to defeat Rachel Krzyak. Kryzak jumped out to an early lead in the first set and won 6-1 before Tahan replied with a 6-3 win in the second to force a third set. In the third set, Tahan won the first game and never dropped the lead as she worked to a 6-3 win to put LSU on the board. For Tahan, the singles win is her first in SEC play and it improves her singles record to 7-2 on the year.

The match was tied at 2-2 after Sahdiieva took down doubles-foe Crowley at the No. 3 court in three sets. Sahdiieva opened on the front foot, dropping only two games as she took the first set by a score of 6-2. The second set saw Crowley respond with a 6-2 win of her own to extend the match into a third set. The final set was a dominant performance from Sahdiieva, who blanked her foe 6-0 to secure her ninth win of the dual season.

The Rebels retook the lead at 3-2 as Kareisova defeated Dekkers in three sets at the top singles court. Kareisova took the first set, 6-3, but fell to Dekkers in the second set 6-4 to extend the match into a third set. The final set was a gritty one, but Kareisova was able to hold on and win 6-3 and give her team the lead in the match.

Ole Miss clinched a 4-2 team win at the No. 4 court, where Leclercq defeated Gaby Rivera in three sets. Rivera started the match strong, winning the first set by a score of 6-1. Leclercq battled back into the match in the second set, winning it 6-2 to force a third and deciding set. The final set was a close battle, with multiple games reaching deuce point, but Leclercq was the winner by a score of 6-4 to give her team victory on the night.

Up Next

The Tigers will conclude the road weekend in Mississippi with a trip to Starkville when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at noon CT on Sunday, March 10.

LSU vs. Ole Miss

Mar 8, 2024

Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center



#42 Ole Miss 4, #34 LSU 2

Singles

Ludmila Kareisova (OM) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Ava Hrastar (OM) vs. Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-4, 3-6, 1-5, unfinished Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Briana Crowley (OM) 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 Anaelle Leclercq (OM) def. Gaby Rivera (LSU) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Rachel Krzyzak (OM) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Emma Kette (OM) def. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Ava Hrastar/Briana Crowley (OM) def. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-3 Ludmila Kareisova/Anaelle Leclercq (OM) def. Aran Teixido Garcia/Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-1 Andrea Nova/Lucie Devier (OM) vs. Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) 3-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Ole Miss 8-2, 2-0 SEC; National ranking #42

LSU 9-4, 1-2 SEC; National ranking #34

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (6,5,3,1,4)