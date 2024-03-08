Four Tigers Qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship Finals on Friday

BOSTON – LSU track and field closed out day two of the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted at the TRACK at new balance on Friday. The day, which had women only competing for the Tigers, saw four of the five competitors make it to their respective final.

Final Results

The premier 800-meter runner in the nation, Michaela Rose, made work of her prelim heat to start off her weekend. The junior clocked a time of 2:02.19, looking back and slowing down the last ~100 meters of the race. She finished first among all heat runners, and brought through the next five fastest times of the day behind her. Rose will compete in the final tomorrow (Saturday) at 6:20 p.m. CT.

Another Tiger on The Bowerman Watch List made her way to the NCAA final as Brianna Lyston tied her personal-best time of 7.07 seconds to auto-qualify. The Portmore, Jamaica, native finished third, matching first and second with similar abbreviated times of 7.07. The separation from first to third was 7.062-7.066-7.068, just .006 between first and third. Lyston’s first NCAA 60-meter final appearance will be at 6:10 p.m. tomorrow.

Hurdle-U was able to send two Tigers to the 60-meter hurdle final on Friday. Alia Armstrong finished second in her heat and third overall with a time of 7.92 seconds, while Leah Phillips earned the last qualifier spot by time with 8.06 in the prelims. Both will compete in the final tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.

Senior Thelma Davies finished 12th overall in the 200-meter final with a time of 23.15 seconds, while the slowest time required to make the final on Saturday was 22.90 seconds.

Up Next

Day three of the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston hosted at the TRACK at new balance will start at 1:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

