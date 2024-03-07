LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Witte Finishes 16th in Weight Throw on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Championships

by Braydin Sik
+0
Witte Finishes 16th in Weight Throw on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Championships

BOSTON – LSU track and field’s Luke Witte opened up the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston with the men’s weight throw at the TRACK at new balance on Thursday evening.

Final Results

Luke Witte was the lone competitor on Thursday for the Tigers, as the NCAA moved weight throws to their own day due to occurrences at the ACC Championships two weeks prior.

The men’s weight throw started at 5:00 p.m. CT for the men, seeing Witte in the second spot of the order. The redshirt junior opened up with a throw of 20.91 meters (68’ 7.25”) on his first release.

Witte landed a throw of 20.64 meters (67’ 8.75”) on his second throw of the afternoon, and then scratched on his third throw to finish 16th overall on the day.

Up Next

Day two of the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston hosted at the TRACK at new balance will start at 6:18 p.m. CT on Friday.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU Track & Field Heads East to Boston for NCAA Indoor Championship

LSU Track & Field Heads East to Boston for NCAA Indoor Championship

Track & Field’s Michaela Rose and Taylor Fingers Earn SEC Indoor Awards

Track & Field’s Michaela Rose and Taylor Fingers Earn SEC Indoor Awards

Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 9 in Pre-NCAA Indoor’s USTFCCCA TFRI

Track & Field’s Women Ranked No. 9 in Pre-NCAA Indoor’s USTFCCCA TFRI