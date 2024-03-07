Witte Finishes 16th in Weight Throw on Day One of the NCAA Indoor Championships

BOSTON – LSU track and field’s Luke Witte opened up the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston with the men’s weight throw at the TRACK at new balance on Thursday evening.

Luke Witte was the lone competitor on Thursday for the Tigers, as the NCAA moved weight throws to their own day due to occurrences at the ACC Championships two weeks prior.

The men’s weight throw started at 5:00 p.m. CT for the men, seeing Witte in the second spot of the order. The redshirt junior opened up with a throw of 20.91 meters (68’ 7.25”) on his first release.

Witte landed a throw of 20.64 meters (67’ 8.75”) on his second throw of the afternoon, and then scratched on his third throw to finish 16th overall on the day.

Day two of the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston hosted at the TRACK at new balance will start at 6:18 p.m. CT on Friday.

