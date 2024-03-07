No. 19 LSU Set To Face Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-2, 1-1 SEC) will take on Ole Miss (7-5, 0-1 SEC) on Friday, March 8. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST at the LSU Tennis Complex.

#19 LSU vs. Ole Miss (Mar. 08)

SEC Network + | Live Video | Live Stats

Notes On The Opponent

Ole Miss has a current overall record of 7-5 and a conference record of 0-1. They have one doubles pair in the ITA rankings. Lukas Engelhardts and Nokola Slavic sit on No. 54 in the doubles rankings. The duo has an overall record of 19-6 and a dual record of 9-1.

Last time out, Ole Miss dropped their opening SEC match against No. 31 Auburn. The Rebels lost by a score of 4-1.

Series History

The Tigers last met with the Rebels in April of 2023 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. LSU fell to Ole Miss by a score of 4-3. The Tigers had singles wins from Ronald Hohmann and Welsh Hotard.

In series history, LSU and Ole Miss have an overall record of 49-21, in favor of the Tigers.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU moved up six spots in this week’s ITA team rankings, checking in at No. 19. The No. 19 ranking is the highest team ranking under head coach Danny Bryan.

LSU currently has two doubles teams in the ITA rankings. Fifth-year-senior Stefan Latinovic and Freshman Aleksi Lofman sit at No. 51 in the rankings. Fifth-year-senior George Stoupe and Senior Welsh Hotard are currently No. 73.

Latinovic and Lofman have made six appearances on the No. 1 doubles court with an overall record of 4-2.

Stoupe and Hotard have had an impressive dual season so far with a current perfect record of 6-0. The Tiger duo has made all six of their winning appearances on the No. 2 court.

Julien Penzlin has reached a win streak of ten in singles this past weekend. Penzlin has seen success on courts five and six this season. He also has continued to improve his doubles record, making it 7-3 this past weekend against Florida.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.