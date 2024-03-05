Week Four National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU checks in at No. 3 in three major polls and is the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I softball.

The Tigers sit at No. 3 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, and the D1Softball Poll. LSU ranks No. 4 in the Softball America Poll.

LSU also received two first-place votes in the NFCA poll and one first-place vote in the USA Softball poll.

LSU comes off a 6-0 weekend at the 2024 Purple & Gold Challenge in Baton Rouge. The LSU pitching staff was the weekend story, registering a 1.02 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 41.0 innings. With a record of 19-0, half of LSU’s games played have been shutouts.

LSU opens its SEC schedule at No. 21/23 Kentucky March 8-10 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.