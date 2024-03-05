Tigers Remain Fifth in Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; Lindblad T2, Stone Posts 68

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Latanna Stone finished with birdies over the final three holes of her round to post a 3-under 68 to lead the Tigers in the second round of the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Stone birdied the par 4 seventh, the par 5 eighth and the par 4 ninth holes to conclude her second round to finish 36 holes at 1-under par 141 (73-68). She finished the day in a tie for 11th place, moving up 40 spots from Monday’s opening round. She was one of three golfers in the 17-team field that moved up 40 or more spots from round one to round two.

Scores were higher for the most pars as the tournament average rose almost one full stroke from Monday.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad turned in a round of even par 71 over the 6,300-yard layout and will enter the final round at 4-under par 138 (67-71) and in a tie for second. The tournament leader is Grace Summerhays of Arizona State, who with back-to-back rounds of 68 stands at 6-under 136.

A total of 15 golfers are under par after 36 holes.

As a team, LSU remained in fifth place after two, posting a second round of 5-over par 289 to stand at 4-over 572 (283-289) and stand in a tie with host South Carolina. Only two teams posted under par rounds on the second day as Northwestern moved into the lead at 5-under par 563 (281-282) followed by Arizona State, the first-round leader at 4-under 564 (278-286).

Auburn is third at 2-under par 566 with Duke one spot ahead of LSU at 3-over par 287. After LSU and South Carolina, is Georgia in seventh in the 17-team field.

Besides the 68 from Stone and Lindblad’s even par round of 71, the Tigers counted 4-over rounds of 75 from Carla Tejedo and Aine Donegan.

LSU is sixth in the field in total birdies through two rounds at 28 and fifth in total pars. Lindblad leads the tournament field in play on par 4 holes at 3-under par.

The final round will be televised on the Golf Channel starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. LSU will go off in the second wave off the first hole, playing with Duke and South Carolina. Live scoring for the third round will be available on Golfstat.com.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Long Cover Club – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Round 2 Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Northwestern 281-282 – 563 -5

2 Arizona State 278-286 – 564 -4

3 Auburn 284-282 – 566 -2

4 Duke 281-290 – 571 +3

T5 South Carolina 282-290 – 572 +4

T5 LSU 283-289 – 572 +4

7 Georgia 290-284 – 574 +6

T8 Texas 284-291 – 575 +7

T8 Wake Forest 284-291 – 575 +7

10 Kentucky 290-288 – 578 +10

11 Arkansas 284-295 – 579 +11

12 Baylor 298-285 – 583 +15

13 Vanderbilt 290-295 – 585 +17

14 Mississippi State 283-303 – 586 +18

15 Alabama 289-300 – 589 +21

16 Ohio State 295-296 – 591 +23

17 Oregon 296-302 – 598 +30

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-142)

1 Grace Summerhays, Arizona State – 68-68 – 136 -6

T2 Hannah Darling, South Carolina – 72-68 – 138 -4

T2 Farah O’Keefe, Texas – 71-67 – 138 -4

T2 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 67-71 – 138 -4

T5 Casey Weidenfeld, Auburn – 72-67 – 139 -3

T5 Jennifer Cai, Northwestern – 71-68 – 139 -3

LSU Scores

T2 Ingrid Lindblad – 67-71 – 138 -4

T11 Latanna Stone – 73-68 – 141 -1

T44 Carla Tejedo – 71-75 – 146 +4

T68 Aine Donegan – 75-75 – 150 +8

T72 Jordan Fischer – 72-79 – 151 +9