Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 8 after going 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Sandy Tigs are off this upcoming weekend, March 9–10, but are back in the sand the following weekend, March 15–16, in Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 LMU, No. 7 California and No. 12 Hawaii.

March 5, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (13) 488 8-3 1 2 Stanford (7) 471 7-1 2 3 USC (3) 453 8-2 3 4 Florida State (2) 438 7-0 4 5 TCU 379 7-1 5 6 LMU 368 5-4 5 7 California 344 6-2 8 8 LSU 335 8-1 7 9 Long Beach State 294 4-2 9 10 Arizona State 243 6-0 11 11 Cal Poly 239 6-2 18 12 Hawai’i 227 0-5 10 13 Florida International 214 9-0 12 14 Washington 178 3-5 13 15 FAU 147 6-2 15 16 Georgia State 132 5-3 16 17 GCU 122 4-4 14 18 Stetson 92 6-2 17 19 Arizona 36 7-0 20 20 Tampa 29 3-5 19

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9), Tulane (6), South Carolina (2), Boise State (2), and North Alabama (2)

Next Poll: March 12