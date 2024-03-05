Beach Ranked No. 8 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU falls to No. 8 after going 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Sandy Tigs are off this upcoming weekend, March 9–10, but are back in the sand the following weekend, March 15–16, in Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 LMU, No. 7 California and No. 12 Hawaii.
March 5, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (13)
|488
|8-3
|1
|2
|Stanford (7)
|471
|7-1
|2
|3
|USC (3)
|453
|8-2
|3
|4
|Florida State (2)
|438
|7-0
|4
|5
|TCU
|379
|7-1
|5
|6
|LMU
|368
|5-4
|5
|7
|California
|344
|6-2
|8
|8
|LSU
|335
|8-1
|7
|9
|Long Beach State
|294
|4-2
|9
|10
|Arizona State
|243
|6-0
|11
|11
|Cal Poly
|239
|6-2
|18
|12
|Hawai’i
|227
|0-5
|10
|13
|Florida International
|214
|9-0
|12
|14
|Washington
|178
|3-5
|13
|15
|FAU
|147
|6-2
|15
|16
|Georgia State
|132
|5-3
|16
|17
|GCU
|122
|4-4
|14
|18
|Stetson
|92
|6-2
|17
|19
|Arizona
|36
|7-0
|20
|20
|Tampa
|29
|3-5
|19
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9), Tulane (6), South Carolina (2), Boise State (2), and North Alabama (2)
Next Poll: March 12