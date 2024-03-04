LSU Struggles on Opening Day at R.E. Lamkin Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team is currently 5-over 581 in the R.E. Lamkin Invitational at the San Diego Country Club. The Tigers will look to improve their 13th place standing tomorrow during the final round of 18.

The Tigers round one team score of 2-under 286 was led by graduate student, Lance Yates. Yates fired a 3-under 69 in round one that featured 7 birdies through his last 8 holes. The Baton Rouge native had a back nine score of 6-under with no bogeys.

Drew Doyle had the only other round under par at 2-under 70. Doyle had a clean card with a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 No. 8 and a 158-yard par-3 at No. 11. The senior was the only golfer without a bogey in round one in the field of 93.

As a team, LSU scored an 7-over 295 in the second round to move to 13th and drop two spots from the end of round one. Doyle and Jay Mendell both carded an even round of 72 to lead the Tigers in round two.

After a bogey on Nos. 6 and 7, Doyle eagled the 563-yard par 5 to get back to even par. Connor Gaunt eagled the same hole minutes later to also reach even. Mendell birdied 3 of his last 5 holes to bring his round total back to even.

LSU will tee off for round three at 9:30 a.m. CT tomorrow morning. The Tigers will need to play well in order to climb the team leaderboard on Tuesday. Live scoring will be available through golfstat.com and live updates can be found across all social platforms at @lsumensgolf.

Team Results

T1 Fresno State 558 (-18)

T1 Colorado 558 (-18)

3 San Diego 559 (-17)

4 Loyola Marymount 560 (-16)

5 San Diego State 567 (9)

Individual Leaders

1 Craig Rome, San Diego 70-65 (-9)

T2 Matthew Sunderland, Fresno 68-69 (-7)

T2 Riley Lewis, Loyola Mary. 68 69 (-7)

T2 Mason Snyder, Loyola Mary. 65-72 (-7)

T5 Chanachon Chokprajakchat, SDSU 72-66 (-6)

T5 Baron Szeto, Cal Poly, 71-67 (-6)

T5 Alberta Boneta, New Mexico -6

LSU Scores

T25 Drew Doyle 70-72 (-2)

T43 Lance Yates 69-76 (+1)

T43 Jay Mendell 73-72 (+1)

T73 Luke Haskew 74-76 (+6)

88 Connor Gaunt 77-78 (+11)

T89 Leo Johansson 77-80 (+13)