LSU Moves Up To No. 8 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU wrapped up its regular season on Sunday and the Tigers moved up one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.

LSU heads into postseason play on an eight-game win streak. The Tigers will play Friday at the SEC Tournament at 5 p.m. CT in Greenville, South Carolina against Thursday’s winner of Arkansas and Auburn.

The Tigers are in position to earn a top-16 seed for the NCAA Tournament for the third year in row and host postseason games in the PMAC. Following the SEC Tournament, LSU will have next week off before the selection show on Sunday, March 17.