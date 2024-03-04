Gymnastics Week Nine Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team (8-3, 5-2 SEC) are the No. 3 team in the country after earning their eighth ranked victory last Friday. The Tigers enter the tenth week of competition with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 197.885.

This week’s ranking marks the teams ninth-straight week in the top-5 nationally. LSU recorded their second-best score of the season last Friday night with their 198.325 performance to defeat No. 9 Alabama.



The Tigers score on the night was their fourth score of 198+ this year and matched the program’s third highest score.

The rankings are now determined by NQS, which is a team’s top six scores from the season. Three of the scores must be away, removing the highest score and averaging the remaining five. LSU’s five counting scores are 198.325, 198.300, 197.950, 197.625 and 197.225.

LSU held onto their spot in the top-five on every event for the third consecutive week as well as recording their sixth consecutive week in the top-20.

The Tigers own an NQS of 49.445 (2) on vault, 49.475 (4) on bars, 49.440 (5) on beam and 49.665 (1) on floor. The top floor ranking marks the fifth time this season that LSU has taken the No. 1 spot on the event as the squad owns the highest floor score in the country so far this year.

The LSU floor squad posted their third score of 49.775 this year against Alabama on Friday, once again matching the program best score. The squad’s performance on the night improved LSU to their highest floor NQS in program history.

Haleigh Bryant continues to be the top performer in the country as she ranks as the No. 1 gymnast in the country for the seventh consecutive week. The senior improved her NQS to 39.755 after finishing as the top performer in the Tigers last meet against Alabama.

Bryant owns an NQS of 9.900 or higher on every event as well as she sits amongst the top-25 performers on every event for the seventh consecutive week. She ranks second on vault, ninth on bars, ninth on beam and sixth on floor entering the ninth week of competition.

Kiya Johnson remains one of the top-25 gymnasts in the country as she sits at No. 24 in the all-around with her NQS with 39.440. The fifth-year senior also held on to her spot in the individual rankings at No. 25 on vault and No. 20 on floor.

Aleah Finnegan and KJ Johnson placed amongst the top-20 floor performers in the week nine standings. The ranking marks Finnegan’s second week in the individual event rankings as she is third in the country on floor with her NQS of 9.955.

KJ Johnson posted a career high 9.975 on floor in the Tigers last meet to earn a spot in the rankings at No. 18.

McClain also earned a spot in the beam standings with her NQS of 9.940 to place her in eighth.

View the full week nine standings on Road To Nationals, the home of all national gymnastics rankings.



