No. 25 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 52 Florida, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-2, 1-1 SEC) fell to the Florida Gators (6-4, 2-0 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Doubles

The Tigers started off the match strong by taking the doubles point. On the No. 3 court, Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin teamed up against Jeremy Jin and Henry Jefferson. The Tiger duo quickly secured the first win of the day by a score of 6-1. With the win, Dong and Penzlin improved their doubles record to a perfect 8-0 overall.

On the No. 1 court, Aleksi Lofman and Stefan Latinovic clinched the doubles point for LSU. They faced Aidan Kim and Nate Bonetto and won by a score of 7-6(7). This was the sixth appearance this Tiger duo made on the No. 1 court and the win improved their record to 6-2.

Singles

After an hour weather delay that saw the match be forced to move to the Perry Indoor Facility, the Gators tied up the score after Bonetto defeated Lofman on the No. 3 court. Bonetto took the first set by a score of 6-1. Lofman fought back in the second set but fell 7-5.

Florida created a 2-1 lead on the No. 1 court as No. 78 Jin defeated Latinovic in three sets. Jin took the first set in a narrow 6-4 win. Latinovic came back and won the second set by a score of 7-6(5), forcing a third set. Jin took the third set after dropping only two games in a 6-2 win.

The Gators extended the lead to 3-1 by Aidan Kim on the No. 2 court. Kim defeated Stoupe in three sets. Kim took the first set in a tight 7-5 contest. In the second set, Stoupe made a comeback, only dropping three games in a 6-3 win. Forced into a third set, Kim gained the win by a score of 6-4.

On the No. 4 court, No. 104 Nirundorn clinched the match after defeating Alessio Vasquez. Nirundorn claimed the first set in a 6-4 win before only dropping three games in a 6-3 win.

Up Next

The Tigers will take on Ole Miss Friday, March 8 in Baton Rouge. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Results

#52 Florida 4, #25 LSU 1

Singles

1. #78 Jeremy Jin (UF) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2

2. Aidan Kim (UF) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

3. Nate Bonetto (UF) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2, 7-5

4. #104 Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1. Aleksi Lofman/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Aidan Kim/Nate Bonetto (UF) 7-6(7)

2. Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. #104 Adhithya Ganesan/Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 5-5, unfinished

3. Chen Dong/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Jeremy Jin/Henry Jefferson (UF) 6-1

Match Notes

Order Of Finish: Doubles (3, 1), Singles (3, 1, 2, 4)