No. 25 LSU Set To Face No. 52 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 25-ranked LSU Men’s Tennis team (11-1, 1-0 SEC) is traveling to Gainesville, Florida to face the No. 52-ranked Florida Gators (5-4, 1-0 SEC) on Sunday, March 3. The Tigers will take on the Gators at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. CST.

#25 LSU vs. #64 UF (Mar. 3)

Notes On The Opponent

Florida has an overall record of 5-4 and a conference record of 1-0. The Gators currently sit at No. 52 in the ITA rankings. They have two players in the singles rankings. Jeremy Jin is currently ranked at No. 78 and Tanapatt Nirundorn sits at No. 104. The only ranked duo for Florida is Tanapatt Nirundorn and Adhithya

Ganesan, at No. 41.

Series History

LSU and Florida faced each other last March of 2023. LSU was ranked No. 94 and Florida was at No. 19. The Tigers fell to the Gators by a score of 6-1.

In series history, the record between LSU and Florida is 28-38, in favor of Florida.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU earned their second straight Top 25 win this past Friday in a match against No. 16 South Carolina. The Tigers won by a score of 4-2, with singles wins from No. 122 George Stoupe, Alessio Vasquez, and Julien Penzlin. The doubles point was earned by Tiger duos Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin and Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe.

The Tigers earned their first Top 25 win of the season against Memphis, who was ranked No, 21 at the time, on February 23. LSU won 4-3 with singles wins from Aleksi Lofman, Rudy Ceccon, and Julien Penzlin.

Alessio Vasquez has had an impressive freshman season so far. He has an overall singles record of 13-4 and has moved around courts, making appearances on singles courts two, three, and five. In Friday’s match against South Carolina, Vasquez defeated No. 120 Jelani Sarr in a quick match, winning 6-2, 6-2.

