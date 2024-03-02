LSU Hosts No. 14 South Carolina, ULM in Sunday Doubleheader

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (7-3, 0-1 SEC) returns to action at the LSU Tennis Complex with a doubleheader on Sunday, March 3. The Tigers open the day by taking on No. 14 South Carolina (8-2, 0-1 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT and conclude it by facing in-state foes UL-Monroe (1-4) at 4 p.m. CT.

Attendance to all matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge with fans required to follow the clear bag policy. The first 50 students to come to Sunday’s 11 a.m. CT match versus No. 14 South Carolina will receive free Whataburger on a first come, first serve basis.

No. 14 South Carolina (Mar. 3)

Live Stats | Live Video

ULM (Mar. 3)

Live Stats | Live Video

Notes on South Carolina

Sunday will be the 35th time that the programs meet in dual play, with the Gamecocks holding a 27-7 lead in the series. When the teams faced off last season in South Carolina, the Gamecocks narrowly escaped with a 4-3 win.

South Carolina enters the match with an 8-2 record on the year, 0-1 in SEC play. They opened conference play on Friday at No. 21 Texas A&M, where the host Aggies emerged victorious by a score of 6-1.

The Gamecocks boast a strong singles lineup as they are the only team in the country to feature two players in the Top 7 of the ITA singles rankings; Sarah Hamner sits at No. 6 and Ayana Akli at No. 7 as a powerful 1-2 punch for the team. Hamner boasts a 5-3 record playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Gamecocks while Hamner is 7-1 playing at the No. 2 court. Hamner and Akli also lead the team in doubles, checking at No. 45 in the ITA doubles rankings and have four wins paired together thus far this spring.

Notes on ULM

LSU holds a 15-4 lead over the Warhawks, including the past seven straight. The teams met last season at the LSU Tennis Complex in a doubleheader, with the Tigers claiming a 4-0 victory twice that day.

The Warhawks enter Sunday’s match with a 1-4 record, boasting a win against LSU Shreveport to open the season. Tamarra Bachmann and Giovanna Pereira lead the Warhawks with three singles win a piece in dual matches this season. In doubles, Periera and Alice Klinteby have a perfect 3-0 record at the No. 2 doubles court, which leads the team.

Last Time Out

The Tigers dropped their SEC opener on Friday against No. 19 Florida by a score of 4-0. Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers defeated 2023 NCAA Doubles quarterfinalists Bentee Spee and Alicia Dudeney by a score of 6-2 in doubles, but the Gators claimed the doubles point before No. 40 Rachel Gailis, Dudeney and Qavia Lopez earned singles wins to clinch match victory for the visitors.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU has won seven out of ten doubles points this season, with the Tigers winning every match they’ve claimed the doubles point in. The team boasts a 17-8 record across the three doubles courts and is led by Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers with a 8-2 record at the No. 2 court.

Teixidó Garcia has led the Tigers thus far this dual season with a 7-1 record playing at the No. 1, 2 & 3 courts. Garcia has won all six singles matches in straight sets and has scored a point in every LSU victory thus far this season.

Anita Sahdiieva narrowly trails Teixidó Garcia on top of the singles leaderboard with a perfect 6-0 record playing at the No. 3 & 4 singles courts. In addition to her singles success, Sahdiieva has a 5-3 record in doubles playing with Kinaa Graham and Kenna Erickson at the No. 1 doubles court.

Graduate student Maya Tahan boasts a 6-2 record in singles at the No. 5 court. The graduate transfer from Israel has won all six singles matches in straight sets and is 4-2 in doubles in dual matches playing with two different partners thus far this season.

The Tigers entered the ITA team rankings this week, checking at No. 63.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.