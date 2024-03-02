Beach Goes 3-0 on Day 1 of Tiger Beach Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 7 LSU Beach Volleyball team won all three of its matches Saturday at the Tiger Beach Challenge, taking down Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian and Nebraska.

“We did what we needed to do today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It was so fun to be back home playing in our stadium in front of our fans. It’s going to be important to recover for tomorrow. Both those matches will be tough and we need to respond well to the test.”

On Sunday, the Sandy Tigs will start the day with a matchup against North Alabama at 11 AM CT before wrapping up the weekend against Tulane at 4 PM CT.

LSU began the day with a 4-1 win over TAMUCC. Brooke Blutriech and Kate Baker fought hard on Court 5, but lost the court in straight sets; 21-17 and 21-19. Amelia Taft and Skylar Martin evened the score with a win on Court 4; 21-19 and 21-17.

Ella Larkin and Ellie Shank took care of business on Court 3 winning; 21-14 and 21-17. A three-set battle took place on Court 1 with Gabi Bailey and Amber Haynes coming out on top, winning; 17-21, 21-14 and 15-7. To wrap up the match, Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won another three-set match; 21-17, 19-21 and 15-12.

After a few hours of rest, LSU took the sand to face HCU. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush started off the match with a win on Court 5; 21-13 and 22-20. On Court 4, Taft and Martin won a three-set match; 21-14, 23-25 and 15-12.

Allred and Bracken came out with stellar defense, winning Court 2; 21-16 and 21-14. Larkin and Shank finished up not long after winning Court 3; 21-17 and 21-16. Bailey and Haynes topped off the sweep, winning Court 1; 21-12 and 21-18.

In the final match of the day, the Sandy Tigs defeated the Nebraska Corn Huskers under the lights in Death Volley, going 3-0 on day one of the Tiger Beach Challenge. Taft and Martin move down to Court 5 and win; 19-21, 21-16 and 15-12. Meyer and Ashush win a three-set match on Court 4; 19-21, 21-16 and 15-21.

Both Courts 2 and 3 won their matches in straight sets. Allred and Bracken won 21-11 and 21-18, while Larkin and Shank won 21-13 and 21-12. Bailey and Haynes capped off the night with a win on Court 1; 21-11 and 21-18.

LSU 4, TAMUCC 1

Gabi Bailey/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Kristin Bobay/Madison Morrow (TAMUCC) 17-21, 21-14, 15-7 2. Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Cassie Dodd/Chloe Tome (TAMUCC) 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 Ellie Shank/Ella Larkin (LSU) def. Stephanie Young/Hannah Doyle (TAMUCC) 21-14, 21-17 Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Raven Jordan/Kela Moreno (TAMUCC) 21-19, 21-17 Elizabeth Cortez/Tori Johnson (TAMUCC) def. Brooke Blutreich/Kate Baker (LSU) 21-17, 21-19 Ext. Emily Meyer/Ashush Yali (LSU) def. Millie Olsson/Autumn Stroop (TAMUCC) 21-15, 21-18

LSU 5, HCU 0

Gabi Bailey/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Kleymeyer, Kristen/Gilmour, Kristin (HCU) 21-12, 21-18 Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Alper, Mary/Bufkin, Abbey (HCU) 21-16, 21-14 Ella Larkin/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Griffith, Kylann/Lockhardt, Tatum (HCU) 21-17, 21-16 Amelia Taft/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Heilbrun, Rachel/Vickery, Lauren (HCU) 21-14, 23-25, 15-12 5. Emily Meyer/Ashush Yali (LSU) def. Armstrong, Killian/Axelrod, Gabi (HCU) 21-13, 22-20

LSU 5, Nebraska 0