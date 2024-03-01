Women’s Tennis Falls Against No. 19 Florida, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (7-3, 0-1 SEC) was defeated by the No. 19 Florida Gators (5-5, 1-0 SEC) by a score of 4-0 on Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“You have to give Florida credit tonight,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “They’ve been in the trenches and wars in a lot of their matches this season. Their record might not look the most impressive, but if you look at the quality of teams they’ve played, it shows in how they handled the crunch time moments better than we did tonight.”

“I’m loving the fight that the team is giving each match. If we can look in the mirror and continually say that we’re getting better each match, whether in the nice confides at home or on the road, that’s our goal. South Carolina on Sunday is a well-coached team, but it’s another opportunity for us. I know we’re disappointed with the result tonight, so hopefully it spurs us on for a good practice tomorrow and a better performance on Sunday.”

Doubles Results

The Gators scored the first point of the match in doubles as Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis defeated Maya Tahan and Gaby Rivera by a score of 6-3 at the No. 3 court.

The Tigers responded as Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers took down Alicia Dudeney and Bentee Spee by a score of 6-2 at the No. 2 court. The win tied the doubles point up and saw Teixidó Garcia and Dekkers improve to 8-2 on the season at the No. 2 court.

Florida claimed the doubles point after Qavia Lopez and Malwina Rowinska grinded out a win at the No. 1 court over Anita Sahdiieva and Kenna Erickson. The two duos traded leads throughout the match and split the first ten games, 5-5. The Florida duo picked up a crucial 40-40 point to make it 6-5 and then won the next game to secure a 7-5 win and the doubles point.

Singles Results

The Gators took a 2-0 lead in the match as No. 40 Gailis defeated Dekkers at the No. 1 court. Gailis took the first set in a tight 6-4 contest before only dropping one game in the second set in a 6-1 win.

The lead was extended to 3-0 after Lopez took down Tahan at the No. 5 spot. The two split their first 10 games at 5-5 before Lopez won the final two to take the first set, 7-5. The second set had the Florida Gator win 6-3 to claim the court.

Florida clinched a 4-0 win in the match after Dudeney defeated Rivera in three sets. Rivera claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 before Dudeney responded with a 6-1 win in the second set to force the match into a third set. The final set saw Dudeney take the lead and not lose it as she won 6-2 to score the Gators’ fourth point of the match and clinch a road win.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 14 South Carolina and UL-Monroe in a doubleheader at 12 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 3.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs. Florida

Mar 1, 2024

LSU Tennis Complex



#19 Florida 4, #63 LSU 0

Singles

#40 Rachel Gailis (UF) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-4, 6-1 Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) vs. #57 Carly Briggs (UF) 6-1, 3-6, 2-5, unfinished Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Sara Dahlstrom (UF) 4-6, 5-6, unfinished Alicia Dudeney (UF) def. Gaby Rivera (LSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Qavia Lopez (UF) def. Maya Tahan (LSU) 7-5, 6-3 Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. Malwina Rowinska (UF) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 0-5, unfinished

Doubles

Qavia Lopez/Malwina Rowinska (UF) def. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 7-5 Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (UF) 6-2 Carly Briggs/Rachel Gailis (UF) def. Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Florida 5-5, 1-0 SEC; National ranking #19

LSU 7-3, 0-1 SEC; National ranking #63

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,5,4)

Official: Richie Weaver T-2:50 A-151