Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 7 Sandy Tigs are set to welcome six teams to the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend.

LSU comes off a weekend in Houston, Texas, where they went 3-1 at the Third Coast College Classic. The Tigers defeated No. 15 Washington, Houston Christian and Central Arkansas.

The Sandy Tigs will host Nebraska (6-0), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (3-1), Southern Miss (2-2), Houston Christian (1-3), Central Arkansas (0-4) and Tulane (5-0).

To start the tournament, LSU will face TAMUCC at 11 AM CT and then have a break before taking on HCU at 3 PM. The Tigers will finish off the day against Nebraska at 7 PM.

On Sunday, the Sandy Tigs will face North Alabama at 11 AM before wrapping up the weekend against Tulane at 4 PM.

The full list of this weekend’s matchups can be found at the bottom of the page.

Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule

Saturday, March 2

8 AM CT – TAMUCC vs. Nebraska

9 AM CT – USM vs. HCU

10 AM CT – UCA vs. Tulane

11 AM CT – LSU vs. TAMUCC

1 PM CT – UNA vs. Nebraska

2 PM CT – USM vs. Tulane

3 PM CT – LSU vs. HCU

5 PM CT – UCA vs. TAMUCC

6 PM CT – Tulane vs. UNA

7 PM CT – LSU vs. Nebraska

Sunday, March 3

8 AM CT – HCU vs. UNA

9 AM CT – USM vs. TAMUCC

10 AM CT – UCA vs. Nebraska

11 AM CT – LSU vs. UNA

1 PM CT – TAMUCC vs. Tulane

2 PM CT – HCU vs. Nebraska

3 PM CT – USM vs. UCA

4 PM CT – LSU vs. Tulane