Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge
Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 7 Sandy Tigs are set to welcome six teams to the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend.
LSU comes off a weekend in Houston, Texas, where they went 3-1 at the Third Coast College Classic. The Tigers defeated No. 15 Washington, Houston Christian and Central Arkansas.
The Sandy Tigs will host Nebraska (6-0), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (3-1), Southern Miss (2-2), Houston Christian (1-3), Central Arkansas (0-4) and Tulane (5-0).
To start the tournament, LSU will face TAMUCC at 11 AM CT and then have a break before taking on HCU at 3 PM. The Tigers will finish off the day against Nebraska at 7 PM.
On Sunday, the Sandy Tigs will face North Alabama at 11 AM before wrapping up the weekend against Tulane at 4 PM.
The full list of this weekend’s matchups can be found at the bottom of the page.
Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule
Saturday, March 2
8 AM CT – TAMUCC vs. Nebraska
9 AM CT – USM vs. HCU
10 AM CT – UCA vs. Tulane
11 AM CT – LSU vs. TAMUCC
1 PM CT – UNA vs. Nebraska
2 PM CT – USM vs. Tulane
3 PM CT – LSU vs. HCU
5 PM CT – UCA vs. TAMUCC
6 PM CT – Tulane vs. UNA
7 PM CT – LSU vs. Nebraska
Sunday, March 3
8 AM CT – HCU vs. UNA
9 AM CT – USM vs. TAMUCC
10 AM CT – UCA vs. Nebraska
11 AM CT – LSU vs. UNA
1 PM CT – TAMUCC vs. Tulane
2 PM CT – HCU vs. Nebraska
3 PM CT – USM vs. UCA
4 PM CT – LSU vs. Tulane