No. 25 LSU Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 16 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 25 LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-1) will be traveling to face No. 16 South Carolina (6-5) to open SEC play. The Tigers will take on the Gamecocks at 2 p.m. CST at the Carolina Tennis Center on Friday, March 1.

No. 25 LSU vs. No. 16 South Carolina (Mar. 1)

Live Video | Live Stats

Notes On The Opponent

South Carolina has a record of 5-5 and is currently the No. 16-ranked team by the ITA. The Gamecocks have two wins against Top 25 foes this season; a 4-3 at then-No. 1 Virginia on January 21 and a 4-2 win over then-No. 20 Arizona State at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on February 17.

Three of the team members are currently ranked in singles. Toby Samuel is at No. 71, Casey Hoole is No. 106, and Jelani Sarr is at No. 120. In doubles, Hoole and Samual are the No. 9-ranked duo with a 6-1 record at the top two doubles courts, with two of those wins coming against ranked foes.

Series History

LSU faced South Carolina this season in January at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Tigers fell to the gamecocks by a score of 4-1. Julien Penzlin scored LSU’s lone point of the match with a 6-1, 6-1 straight set win on the No. 6 court against Carter Morgan.

In series history, the record between LSU and South Carolina is currently 29-20 in favor of the Tigers.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU will begin SEC matches this weekend with a win streak of seven, with the last win coming from the team’s first Top 25 win of the season. The Tigers, who were ranked No. 36 at the time, defeated No. 21 Memphis this past weekend 4-3.

Freshman Aleksi Lofman added to his impressive record and earned SEC Freshman of the Week this week. He currently holds a singles record of 4-3 and a doubles record of 3-1. Against No. 21 Memphis, Lofman made an appearance on the No. 1 doubles court with Stefan Latinovic and defeated No. 25-ranked duo Pablo Alemany and Charlie Barry. Lofman and Latinovic secured the win by a score of 6-3. In singles, Lofman appeared on the No. 3 singles court against Harry Rock. He went to three sets against Rock but took home a big win by a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

Julien Penzlin has also had an impressive season so far, currently holding a win streak of nine. He has a perfect singles dual record of 9-0 with all nine appearances on the No. 6 court. In doubles, he holds a record of 5-3.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow the Tigers on X, Instagram, and Facebook @LSUTennis