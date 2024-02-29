LSU Projected As A No. 3 NCAA Tournament Seed

BATON ROUGE – During the NCAA’s second top-16 seed reveal Thursday night on ESPN2, LSU was projected as No. 3 seed in the Albany Regional 2, up from a No. 4 seed during the first projection.

LSU plays Thursday night at Georgia at 8 pm. CT. A win would lock up a No. 2 SEC finish for the Tigers for the third straight year. LSU will finish its regular season on Sunday at home against Kentucky. Assuming the Tigers clinch to two seed for the SEC Tournament, LSU would play in Greenville, South Carolina next Friday at 5 p.m. CT. Selection Sunday will take place on March 17 as LSU looks to host first- and second-round games in the PMAC.

The Tigers have won six straight and are playing their best basketball of the season. In its three games last week, LSU showed its versatility with three separate leading scorers. At Texas A&M, Aneesah Morrow led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, her 16 double-double of the seasons. Angel Reese, the Naismith Player of the Week, recorded her seventh career 20/20 game and sixth 25/20 game against Auburn with 25 points and 20 rebounds. She recorded seventh straight double-double at Tennessee and went over 2,000 career points. On Sunday at Tennessee, it was Hailey Van Lith who stepped up in the clutch with 26 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to go with 7 rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.