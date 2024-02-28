Aleksi Lofman Earns SEC Freshman Of The Week

BATON ROUGE, La – Aleksi Lofman, a freshman on the LSU Men’s Tennis team, has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, announced Wednesday.

Lofman signed with the Tigers in December of 2023 and has had an impressive freshman season so far. He holds a singles record of 4-3 with appearances on courts one, two, and three. In doubles, he has an overall record of 3-1, with all doubles matches played on the No. 1 court.

On February 23, 2024, the team defeated No. 21 Memphis by a score of 4-3. Lofman helped to lead the Tigers to their first Top 25 win. In doubles, Lofman teamed up with Stefan Latinovic on the No. 1 court. The duo earned the first win of the day after defeating the No. 25-ranked duo of Pablo Alemany and Charlie Barry by a score of 6-3. In singles, Lofman defeated Harry Rock in three sets on the No. 3 court. Lofman fell in the first set but fought hard to win the second and third sets and secure another win for LSU.

LSU is back on the road this weekend to begin SEC play at No. 16-ranked South Carolina. The Tigers will face the Gamecocks Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. CST at the Carolina Tennis Center.

