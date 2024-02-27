Week Three National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is ranked in the top five in all four major polls in week three of the 2024 national rankings.

The Tigers rank No. 4 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. LSU is also ranked No. 3 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 5 in the Softball America Poll.

LSU received its highest ranking in the NFCA Poll since coming in at No. 4 in the final rankings of the 2016 season. The Tigers last ranked in the top five of the NFCA and USA Softball polls in the 2021 preseason poll, where they were ranked No. 5.

LSU went 5-0 last weekend at the 2024 Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, where they batted .384 behind 56 hits, including seven home runs, and registered 37 runs and 36 RBIs. The Tigers had a 1.56 ERA in the circle and held the opposing batters to a .174 average. The LSU pitching staff logged 37 strikeouts in 36.0 innings, allowing just 10 runs and eight walks.

The 2024 Purple & Gold Challenge is next up for LSU as they will welcome Illinois, San Diego State, McNeese and Louisiana Tech to Tiger Park March 1-3 for six games in three days.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.